Storm Team 27: Fall sunshine and warmth

Monday: Mostly sunny.
High:   67°

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
An abundance of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s to start the workweek.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING INTO
Temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above average Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s. The mild and sunny trend will continue through Thursday afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD
The threat of rain returns to the forecast late Thursday night into Friday.

FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly sunny.
High:   67°

Tonight: Clear.  Low 40.

Tuesday:   Mostly sunny.
High:  73°   Low:  42°

Wednesday:   Mostly sunny.
High:   71°    Low:   48°

Thursday:   Partly sunny.
High:   69°    Low:   52°

Friday:   Mostly cloudy.  Scattered rain showers.  (40%)
High:   66°    Low:   55°

Saturday:   Mostly Cloudy. A few showers. (30%)
High:   52°    Low:   46°

Sunday:   Partly sunny.
High:   48°    Low:   37°

Monday: Mostly cloudy.
High:   50°  Low:   35°

