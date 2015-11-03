2 protesters rappel from balcony at Colts-Panthers game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Two protesters rappelled down from the upper balcony to unfurl a banner protesting Bank of America during Monday night’s game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Carolina Panthers.

The protesters dangled over fans in the lower bowl and in front of press-box windows late in the third quarter, then displayed a banner telling the Charlotte-based financial institution to “dump Dominion.”

The banner also included a website address, which outlined opposition to Bank of America’s role in financing a liquefied natural gas export facility by energy company Dominion Resources in Cove Point, Maryland. Bank of America owns naming rights to the Panthers’ home stadium.

The protesters dangled by ropes well into the fourth quarter.

Panthers spokesman Steve Drummond says the team and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating the incident.