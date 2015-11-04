Marijuana may return to the ballot in 2016

Related Coverage Ohio voters reject legal marijuana amendment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Marijuana’s future in Ohio is uncertain after the resounding defeat of an effort to legalize cannabis for both medical and recreational use in a single vote.

The proposal rejected by voters on Tuesday could be followed in 2016 by a more conventional legalization plan, one that doesn’t give exclusive growing rights to private investors.

Concerns about possibly creating marijuana monopolies appeared to be a major factor in its defeat.

Voters also easily approved a new system for drawing state legislative districts that’s intended to reduce partisan gerrymandering. The vote marked a significant victory of bipartisanship in the politically-divided state.

