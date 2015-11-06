Update: Amber Alert canceled for missing Green, Ohio toddler

GREEN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Amber Alert issued for several Ohio counties was canceled Friday night after the missing Summit County toddler was located.

The alert was canceled within an hour after it was issued.

According to the alert, the child was last seen at 4661 Sherylton Hills Drive in the city of Green at 3 p.m. Friday.

The missing child, 2-year-old Solmon Thompson, was believed to be with suspect Olivia Remenyi, 27. A news release did not give further details on where and with whom the child was found.

