D10 (A) Quarterfinal: Cambridge Springs-Wilmington

2015 District 10 Class A Playoffs: Cambridge Springs (9-1) vs. Wilmington (6-4)

Friday, November 13 at 7 pm at Meadville

Last Playoff Meeting

Nov. 7, 2014 – Wilmington 35 Cambridge Springs 0 at General McLane*

*-District 10 Class A Quarterfinal

Cambridge Springs Blue Devils (9-1)

2015 Results

Sept. 4 – West Middlesex 22 Cambridge Springs 20 OT

Sept. 11 – Cambridge Springs 63 Saegertown 0

Sept. 18 – Cambridge Springs 65 Youngsville 0

Sept. 25 – Cambridge Springs 39 Eisenhower 0

Oct. 2 – Cambridge Springs 54 Maplewood 0

Oct. 9 – Cambridge Springs 43 Cochranton 7

Oct. 16 – Cambridge Springs 49 Girard 0

Oct. 23 – Cambridge Springs 66 Union City 8

Oct. 30 – Cambridge Springs 34 Iroquois 21

Nov. 6 – Cambridge Springs 14 Northwestern 0

District Playoff History

District Championships: 2 (1996, 1988)

District Finalist: 2

District Record since 2005: 0-8

…The Blue Devils’ last championship came in 1996 when they defeated Sharpsville, 13-10 in overtime.

Wilmington Greyhounds (6-4)

2015 Results

Sept. 5 – Wilmington 38 Grove City 28

Sept. 11 – Wilmington 42 Mercer 0

Sept. 18 – Wilmington 28 East Liverpool 13

Sept. 25 – West Middlesex 24 Wilmington 7

Oct. 2 – Farrell 37 Wilmington 6

Oct. 9 – Wilmington 21 Reynolds 7

Oct. 16 – Hickory 42 Wilmington 6

Oct. 23 – Wilmington 28 Lakeview 6

Oct. 30 – Sharpsville 42 Wilmington 7

Nov. 6 – Wilmington 42 Slippery Rock 23

District Playoff History

District Championships: 10 (2009, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2001, 2000, 1997, 1996, 1995, 1994)

District Finalist: 4

District Record since 2005: 17-5

…The Greyhounds had won 13 straight district tournament games between 2006 to 2010. Wilmington has won just three since 2011.

District 10’s PIAA Class A Champions

1997: Sharpsville 18 Riverside 7

District 10’s PIAA Class A Finalists

2006: Southern Columbia 56 West Middlesex 14

1988: Camp Hill 18 Cambridge Springs 7

Winner to play the winner of Farrell and Eisenhower next week in the District Semifinal