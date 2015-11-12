Warren daycare worker guilty of involuntary manslaughter in child’s death

Deborah Poindexter accepted a plea deal in Trumbull County Court in connection to the death of a 4-year-old child.


WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A daycare worker charged with killing a 4-month old baby boy accepted a plea deal in court Thursday.

Prosecutors say Deborah Poindexter recklessly abused Mehki Dawson, but they didn’t specifically state what caused the child’s death.

Police say Poindexter called 911 in January because the baby stopped breathing.

In the plea deal, the judge found Poindexter guilty of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. Poindexter is related to the child.

The child’s mother, Justacia Dawson, was in court and said she doesn’t think Poindexter did anything wrong.

“We know 100 percent she did not do anything. This whole time it has been moral support for her and myself,” Dawson said. “If anything is going to affect us, it is going to affect both of us.”

Poindexter is scheduled for sentencing December 23.

