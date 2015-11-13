Calif. burglars raid refrigerator while committing their crimes



SAN JOSE, Calif. (CNN) – Three burglary suspects apparently got a little hungry as they ransacked a San Jose home and were captured by a surveillance camera raiding the victim’s refrigerator.

The video was released Thursday by San Jose police in attempted to gain the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

According to police, the crime took place on Aug. 17, 2015 around 1:30 p.m. while the residents were away for the day.

Three suspects forced their way into the home, ransacked the house and stole personal property before they fled the scene.