Farrell advances to D10 title game

MEADVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Farrell is back in the district title game for the first time since the Steelers won three straight championships (2008-10) following their 40-21 win over Cambridge Springs tonight. The Steelers (11-1) will meet Sharpsville in the District Final next weekend. The two schools have met once in the past (2009: Farrell 34-7) in the district championship tilt.

Braxton Chapman ran in a trio of close range touchdowns in the opening twenty-four minutes of play for Farrell. Chapman finished the first half with over 110 yards rushing. The Steeler defense held Cambridge Springs to just about 3 yards per play from scrimmage in the first half.

Midway through the third quarter, Malachi Newell dove in from a yard out to extend the Steeler lead to 28-0 with 4:59 remaining in the frame. Cambridge Springs scored their first points of the game on the ensuing kickoff return for 79 yards by Zach Stafford.

On the Steelers’ next possession, Marcus McCoy caught an Alex Myers offering and ran 43 yards to the end zone to take a 34-8 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Steve Reisenhauer added the Blue Devils’ first offensive touchdown early in the final period on a 7-yard touchdown run.

Scoring Chart

Farrell 40 Cambridge Springs 21

First Quarter

F – Braxton Chapman, 3-yard TD run (Alex Myers to Davaughn Greene pass), F 8-0

Second Quarter

F – Braxton Chapman, 9-yard TD run (run failed), F 14-0

F – Braxton Chapman, 5-yard TD run (Myers run), F 22-0

Third Quarter

F – Malachi Newell, 1-yard TD run (run failed), F 28-0

C – Zach Stafford, 79-yard kickoff return for TD (run), F 28-8

F – Marcus McCoy, 43-yard TD catch from Alex Myers (pass failed), F 34-8

Fourth Quarter

C – Steve Reisenhauer, 7-yard TD run (run failed), F 34-14

F – Malachi Newell, 3-yard TD run (run failed), F 40-14

C – Zach Stafford, 55-yard TD run (Blaine Wolfrom kick), F 40-21