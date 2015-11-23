Police: 3 killed, child injured, inside home; suspect shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A man shot and killed three people and wounded a child in a home Monday before being shot by police responding to the scene, Columbus police said.

Three people, apparently adults, are dead, said Columbus police Sgt. Rich Weiner, who couldn’t say if the wounded child was a boy or girl. A fifth person was taken from the house uninjured, he added.

The suspect was shot by three officers after a short chase outside the house where the shootings happened, Weiner said.

It was unclear what led to the shooting in a neighborhood on the city’s west side.

“I don’t know if this was a home invasion, if he was let into the house, if they knew the suspect,” Weiner said, speaking up the street from where numerous police cars sat, lights flashing. “That’s all of the questions that the investigator is going to be asking.”

The suspect was taken to nearby Mount Carmel West Hospital. The child was taken to Columbus Children’s Hospital.

Police were responding to a report of a shooting when they saw the suspect. They shot him after a foot chase, Weiner said. He didn’t know if the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire. A weapon was found near the suspect, he said.

Police didn’t discover the shooting victims until after the suspect was shot and they went into the home.

A man who described himself as a family friend said one of the victims was a man about 30 years old who lived in the house with his wife and two children. Jeff Drown said he didn’t have details about what happened.

“He’s just a good kid,” Drown, 51, said of the friend who was killed. “He don’t get into trouble. He don’t bother nobody. He just raised his family. And now he’s gone.”

