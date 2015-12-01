Deer jumps through car window, injures man in Enon Valley

ENON VALLEY, Pa. (AP) – A Wisconsin man is in intensive care with head injuries after a deer jumped through his windshield while he was driving on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

State police say 24-year-old Paul Lucas, of Madison, was injured around 1:45 p.m. Monday about four miles from the Ohio-Pennsylvania border in Little Beaver Township.

Lucas was flown to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh, where he remained in intensive care Tuesday.

Monday marked the beginning of firearm buck season in Pennsylvania.

