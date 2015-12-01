Ohio House panel begins reviewing right-to-work bill

ohio statehouse columbus ohio
Ohio Statehouse, Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A legislative panel in Ohio is reviewing a bill that would bar private employers from requiring workers to join or pay dues to a labor organization as a condition of employment.

Such right-to-work laws have been enacted in 25 states. But proposals have not gained traction in Ohio, particularly after the state’s voters overwhelmingly rejected collective bargaining limits for public employees in 2011.

Sponsoring Rep. Tom Brinkman testified on his bill Tuesday in a hearing room packed with people. The Cincinnati Republican said his legislation would help the state attract businesses and become more competitive.

Democrats on the House Commerce and Labor Committee argued that the proposal would weaken unions and lead to lower wages.

Republican Gov. John Kasich has said such legislation is not his priority.

Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan, D-Youngstown, said she is against the legislation.

“Despite the loud and clear message Ohioans sent with the overwhelming defeat of the Senate Bill 5, Republican legislators are continuing to be relentless in their attacks on organized labor and the middle class,” she said. “Restricting the free-bargaining rights of Ohio workers will lead to more working families struggling to make ends meet and stay safe in the workplace.”

