Local businesses collecting donations for Akron Children’s drive

By Published: Updated:

This story is a part of #27Difference week, which runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. You can submit photos of yourself at WKBN’s events, or photos of how you make a difference in the community, using our Report It feature or tagging your photo on social media with the #27Difference hashtag.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three local retailers have launched holiday toy and book drives to benefit patients at Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

Books-A-Million, located in the Eastwood Mall in Niles is collecting books now through Saturday, Dec. 19. Customers can purchase books in the store to donate to locally designated non-profit organizations, and Akron Children’s has been selected for the third consecutive year, according to a news release from the hospital.

“The books will be distributed to patients at our two Akron Children’s Hospital Pediatrics offices located in Warren,” said JoAnn Stock, Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley director of development.

The Skate Zone Fun Center, located at 5420 Mahoning Ave. in Austintown, is hosting a toy drive now through Dec. 18 to also benefit the hospital. New, unopened and unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the Skate Zone during normal business hours.

Youngstown Cycle Supply, at 6915 Market Street in Boardman, is conducting its fifth annual Brighten Up for the Kids holiday toy and book drive now through Dec. 22. All toys and books will go to children who spend the holiday season in the hospital.

Last year, Youngstown Cycle Supply collected and donated more than 2,000 toys for the patients at Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

For a “wish list” of items needed, visit www.akronchildrens.org/giving.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s