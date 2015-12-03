ACLU threatens to sue Pittsburgh-area town over Lord’s Prayer

By Published:

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (AP) – The American Civil Liberties Union may sue a western Pennsylvania municipality because it opens its council meetings with the Lord’s Prayer.

ACLU attorney Sara Rose tells the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review she’s received a complaint from a Monroeville.

She says government-endorsed prayers violate the First Amendment, which courts have ruled bars governments from showing any kind of preference for a particular religion.

Mayor Greg Erosenko declined to comment, saying he’d have to consult with the municipality’s solicitor, Bruce Dice.

Dice has said a Supreme Court decision allowing prayer at a New York town’s council meetings makes it legal in Monroeville.

Rose says that’s not accurate because meetings in Greece, New York, open with prayers from representatives of different religions.

