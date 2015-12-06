Ohio police find second body in city park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Police in central Ohio say a second body has been discovered in a park where a missing teen’s remains were recovered earlier.

Columbus police say they have little information to release other than that the second body found Saturday was near that of the 17-year-old youth’s body found Dec. 3. They say they weren’t able to determine immediately a gender, age or race of the second body.

Police identified the first body as that of Wilson Omar Villeda. He had been reported missing, after being last seen near his home on Nov. 14. Homicide detectives are investigating after his partially buried body was found in a wooded area of Innis Park.

Ohio State University forensic anthropology case team volunteers discovered the second body.

Police say investigation at the scene continues.

