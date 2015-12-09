Greenville Superintendent: Not starting 2nd semester on time is a possibility

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Greenville Schools Superintendent Mark Ferrara told WKBN Wednesday that there is a possibility of the district not meeting for classes after Christmas break.

He said the board discussed not returning after the Christmas Break as a cost-cutting measure and to avoid taking out a $4 million operational loan until the Pennsylvania legislature passes a budget. Lawmakers have been deadlocked since the summer.

The board has not taken official action. They are hoping there is some movement on the budget before Christmas, according to Ferrara, and say that not coming back for classes is unlikely. They would have to make up the days at the end of the year.

The district would have to repay interest and fees if indeed they do take out a loan.

