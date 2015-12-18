Community offers to replace gifts lost by Youngstown burglary





BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday, Robert Soto was trying to put a positive spin on Christmas for his family after thieves stole all of their presents

“One of my kids said, ‘Dad, I don’t really want a gift, dad’.’ And I said, ‘You’re going to get a gift,'” Soto said.

Robert and Yvette Soto have eight children, four of which are foster children and three are adopted. Yvette Soto told police she came home on Wednesday to find her front door open, and two men drove away with the family’s television sets in the car, as well as the Christmas gifts for the children.

The community wanted to make sure that all of the Sotos received gifts for the holidays. Ned Seder, owner of Mr. Perfume and More in Boardman, saw the story on WKBN about the Sotos and knew he had to do something.

“That night, they’re going go to bed, there is no gifts for them,” he said. “And I think they didn’t only stole their gifts, they stole their spirit.”

Seder invited the family to his shop on Friday morning and presented each of the Sotos’ eight children with new gifts.

“I just try to do the right thing for my community, and I’m sure if this thing happens to me, the community would give back,” he said.

The outpouring of support from Seder and a handful of others who saw their story is helping restore the Sotos’ faith.

“It’s overwhelming, and not for the fact that what people are offering, but for the fact there are people out there that are willing to give,” Soto said.

While some have offered money, the family said one woman says she’ll pay to have a new alarm system installed in the Sotos’ home. Others dropped off toys to the WKBN lobby for the family.

The Sotos came to the station to pick up those toys on Friday night.

Those strangers also wrote the Soto family a card that left Robert speechless. It read: “To the family: The Gay family will like to bless you guys this Christmas with lots of love and happiness. We want you to know that your loss will give you nothing but bigger and better blessings. Hope our blessings brighten your day. Love, the Gay family. May the spirit of Christmas fill your heart with peace, love and joy.”

Soto read the card to his children and explained why a blessing like this means so much.

“Like I tell you guys, there’s people out there that have open hearts. It’s not about what you have, it’s about what comes inside of [your heart], and this came from this person’s heart,” he told the kids.