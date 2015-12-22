Storm Team 27: Rain more scattered this afternoon

Tuesday:   Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain in the afternoon.   (20%)
High:   58°

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Rain showers will return to the region and last through Tuesday morning.  Temperatures will continue to climb into the 50’s!  A warm Christmas week is expected.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING INTO
Look for rain to move through the region in waves this week.  Another wave will arrive Wednesday as temperatures push into the low 60’s.  The record high for Wednesday is 61° set in 1933.

LOOKING AHEAD
The chance for rain will stick around for Christmas Eve with highs near 60°.  Christmas Day will feature a small risk for a shower.  Warm temperatures and showers expected into the weekend.

FORECAST:

Tuesday:  Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain this afternoon.  (20%)
High:   58°

Tuesday Night:   Mostly cloudy.  Isolated shower.  (20%)
Low:   45°

Wednesday:   Scattered showers.  Chance for thunder.  (60%)
High:   62°

Thursday:  Scattered showers.  Chance for thunder.  (70%)
High:   60°    Low:   55°

Friday:   Partly or mostly cloudy.  Isolated shower.  (30%)
High:   51°    Low:   43°

Saturday:   Mostly cloudy.  Scattered rain showers.  (60%)
High:   57°    Low:   40°

Sunday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain showers.  (40%)
High:   47°   Low:   44°

Monday:   Mostly cloudy.   Scattered rain showers.  (60%)
High:   51°    Low:   36°

Tuesday:   Mostly cloudy.  Scattered rain showers.  (60%)
High:   50°   Low:   44°
