Cops: Van crosses center lane, hits car head-on; 2 dead

RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a van crossed the center lane on a highway and crashed head-on into a car in northeastern Ohio, killing both drivers.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened at around 2:30 p.m. Friday on state Route 5 in Paris Township in Portage County.

They say the van was traveling east on the highway when it veered into the westbound lane, striking a car driven by Sonya Diaz, of Newton Falls. Authorities say the van burst into flames and Diaz’s car went off the road.

Both drivers died from their injuries.

The highway patrol says it’s working with the Portage County coroner to help identify the other driver.

The crash is under investigation.

