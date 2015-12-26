Cops: Van crosses center lane, hits car head-on; 2 dead

By Published:

RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a van crossed the center lane on a highway and crashed head-on into a car in northeastern Ohio, killing both drivers.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened at around 2:30 p.m. Friday on state Route 5 in Paris Township in Portage County.

They say the van was traveling east on the highway when it veered into the westbound lane, striking a car driven by Sonya Diaz, of Newton Falls. Authorities say the van burst into flames and Diaz’s car went off the road.

Both drivers died from their injuries.

The highway patrol says it’s working with the Portage County coroner to help identify the other driver.

The crash is under investigation.

(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s