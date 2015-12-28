Buffalo Sabres player under investigation amid sex offense allegation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just after the Buffalo Sabres conquered the Boston Bruins in a surprising win, police sources say a Sabres star is under investigation for an alleged sexual offense.

Sources say police are in the early stages of investigating left winger Evander Kane after a person came forward accusing him of the crime early Sunday morning. Sources say the alleged offense transpired inside the Marriott at HARBORCenter.

Buffalo Police released a statement on Monday afternoon saying, “No report has been filed at this time and no charges have been filed at this time.”

The Buffalo Sabres released a statement saying they’re working to gather more information — Kane was not present at practice on Sunday, however he appeared skating with the rest of his team on Monday morning.

“We take the allegation made today against Evander Kane very seriously. We are gathering facts and have been in touch with the NHL and Evander’s representatives,” the Sabres said in a statement. “Until we have more information we will not have any additional comment.”

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Dan Bylsma said Kane will play Monday night.

“We’re aware of the allegations. The team made a statement. Evander made a statement … Evander will be in the lineup tonight,” Bylsma said.

An official source confirmed Monday police took custody of Kane’s vehicle as the investigation moves forward. One witness to the seizure of property took a photo and submitted it to News 4.

Kane, who has netted eight goals for the Sabres through the season thus far, immediately retained prominent Buffalo attorney Paul Cambria after the allegations. Cambria said he has no comment on the investigation at this point, however Kane made a statement of his own.

“I just want to say I have done nothing wrong,” Kane said after Monday’s morning skate. “I look forward to clearing my name. I respect the legal process, and unfortunately at this time, there’s not much more I can talk about.”

The story line is similar to one that made headlines just months ago after a young woman accused Patrick Kane, a Chicago Blackhawks star, of raping her in his home in August. He also hired Cambria to represent him.

A south Buffalo native, Patrick Kane was thoroughly investigated, but the investigation became a “media circus,” as one official put it. Kane’s clout muddied the investigation and drew intense attention across the nation, even prompting him to be removed from the cover of a video game.

Eventually, authorities cleared Patrick Kane of wrongdoing after Erie County District Attorney Frank Sedita said there would be no charges filed — there simply wasn’t enough evidence to support the claim of rape.