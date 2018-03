EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool began the two-day Potter Holiday Classic with an 82-48 victory over Shaw.

In the game’s first sixteen minutes, the Potters opened a 43-21 lead at the half.

Isaac Davidson finished with a game-high 28 points, 15 of which were free throws, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Dallas Brewer added 17 for the Potters and Zach Adkins had 13.

Tomorrow, East Liverpool will meet Lisbon in the championship contest while Shaw will face Marlington.