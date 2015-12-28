New Youngstown City Councilwoman sworn in

Basia Adamczak was sworn in as Youngstown City Councilwoman on Dec. 28, 2015.


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s new seventh ward councilwoman took her oath of office in Youngstown on Monday.

Basia Adamczak was sworn in at Youngstown City Hall. Her daughters held the Bible while the oath was administered.

Adamczak’s term in office starts Friday. She said she is ready to get to work for the city.

“The City of Youngstown is really making great strides, and I’m just prepared to be a good representative to legislatures that will listen to the people, work with the mayor, administration and council to really just continue moving the city forward,” she said.

Adamczak is taking the seat left empty by Councilman John Swierz. He was forced out due to term limits.

