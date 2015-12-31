Car catches fire, backs up traffic on I-80 westbound

By Published:
Car engulfed in flames on Interstate 80 West.

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A car that caught on fire on Interstate 80 westbound backed up traffic Thursday afternoon.

A WKBN viewer sent in a photo of the car, which appeared to have caught fire around 1 p.m. without crashing. The viewer told WKBN that it looked like the people inside the car were able to exit before it burst into flames.

The exact location of the car fire is not clear. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers did not know where the car fire happened or when. Traffic is moving normally again as of about 4 p.m.

Whenever you see News happen, send us your News Tips, photos or video by using the Report!t Feature on WKBN.com or on our WKBN News Mobile App.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s