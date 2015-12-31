Car catches fire, backs up traffic on I-80 westbound

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A car that caught on fire on Interstate 80 westbound backed up traffic Thursday afternoon.

A WKBN viewer sent in a photo of the car, which appeared to have caught fire around 1 p.m. without crashing. The viewer told WKBN that it looked like the people inside the car were able to exit before it burst into flames.

The exact location of the car fire is not clear. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers did not know where the car fire happened or when. Traffic is moving normally again as of about 4 p.m.

Whenever you see News happen, send us your News Tips, photos or video by using the Report!t Feature on WKBN.com or on our WKBN News Mobile App.