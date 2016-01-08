Warren man reports being shot at by unknown person

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man told police he was shot at while waiting for his girlfriend on Northwest Boulevard.

The man told police he was sitting outside of his girlfriend’s house around 6 p.m. Wednesday when a man pointed a gun at him and told him to “get out of the car,” according to a Warren Police report.

The man told police he drove away, and several shots were fired toward the vehicle. One of the bullets struck a passenger window, and the other struck the back taillight of the vehicle, police said.

No other projectiles were recovered from the area.

The shooter was described as a tall, skinny man wearing all black, with a black mask covering his face.

The alleged victim told police that he had no idea who the shooter was nor the motive for the attack.