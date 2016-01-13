Shaker Heights rejects banning pit bulls months after mauling

By Published:
A pit bull in Canfield, Ohio was returned after a family learned of an ordinance banning them.

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) – A suburban Cleveland city has rejected a proposal banning pit bulls six months after a 71-year-old city woman was mauled to death.

A medical examiner said Annie Williams died from bite wounds and crushing injuries to her neck, throat and body. She was attacked in July while visiting relatives at the Shaker Heights home where the pit bull lived. She later died at a hospital.

A neighbor stopped the attack by shooting the dog. Police later shot and killed it.

An ordinance prohibiting pit bulls from moving into the city was proposed in November. Pit bulls already living in the city would’ve been grandfathered in and owners would’ve had to pay $20 a year to register the dog.

City council voted down the proposal on Tuesday.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s