Shaker Heights rejects banning pit bulls months after mauling

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) – A suburban Cleveland city has rejected a proposal banning pit bulls six months after a 71-year-old city woman was mauled to death.

A medical examiner said Annie Williams died from bite wounds and crushing injuries to her neck, throat and body. She was attacked in July while visiting relatives at the Shaker Heights home where the pit bull lived. She later died at a hospital.

A neighbor stopped the attack by shooting the dog. Police later shot and killed it.

An ordinance prohibiting pit bulls from moving into the city was proposed in November. Pit bulls already living in the city would’ve been grandfathered in and owners would’ve had to pay $20 a year to register the dog.

City council voted down the proposal on Tuesday.

