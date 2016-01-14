Youngstown police chief looking for minority recruits



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police chief is looking for a few good men and women to fill the roles and is offering a civil service exam for interested candidates.

The exam is scheduled for March 5.

Chief Robin Lees said he has 156 officers on the force but expects there will be turnover over the next twelve months.

Lees has been reaching out to the city’s minority community to encourage potential recruits to sign up.

“Unfortunately, this has been a challenge because typically where you go to look for police applicants is a police academy program, but the percentage is very low, as low as five percent. So, we have to look outside,” Lees said.

Lees is expecting three or four vacancies to fill in the department between now and this summer.