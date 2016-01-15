Pittsburgh Police, FBI searching for bank robber

By Published:
Police released these bank surveillance photographs from PNC Bank, located at 1736 E. Carson St. in Pittsburgh. They're asking the public to help identify the man they say robbed the bank by gunpoint.
Police released these bank surveillance photographs from PNC Bank, located at 1736 E. Carson St. in Pittsburgh. They're asking the public to help identify the man they say robbed the bank by gunpoint.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Pittsburgh division and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police are asking the public to help identify an unknown man who robbed the PNC Bank on E. Carson Street on the city’s south side.

The robbery occurred around 10:45 a.m. Friday, according to police.

The robber was wearing a black Pittsburgh Steelers baseball cap, a Steelers or Penguins scarf over his face and a dark-colored sweatshirt over a pale yellow hoodie, black gloves and jeans. He was carrying a semi-automatic handgun with a silencer attached.

Police said after the robbery, the man ran south on 18th Street and then west through an alley behind the bank

The robber was described as a white or Hispanic man in his mid 20s to early 30s, weighing 200 to 220 pounds. He was approximately 5’11” to 6’01” tall.

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at (412) 432-4000. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s