Pittsburgh Police, FBI searching for bank robber

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Pittsburgh division and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police are asking the public to help identify an unknown man who robbed the PNC Bank on E. Carson Street on the city’s south side.

The robbery occurred around 10:45 a.m. Friday, according to police.

The robber was wearing a black Pittsburgh Steelers baseball cap, a Steelers or Penguins scarf over his face and a dark-colored sweatshirt over a pale yellow hoodie, black gloves and jeans. He was carrying a semi-automatic handgun with a silencer attached.

Police said after the robbery, the man ran south on 18th Street and then west through an alley behind the bank

The robber was described as a white or Hispanic man in his mid 20s to early 30s, weighing 200 to 220 pounds. He was approximately 5’11” to 6’01” tall.

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at (412) 432-4000. Tipsters may remain anonymous.