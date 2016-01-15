Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown out due to concussion

Related Coverage Steelers hoping on Roethlisberger but prepping Jones

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown from Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff game against Denver while he recovers from a concussion.

Brown left last weekend’s wild-card win over Cincinnati after taking a shot to the head from Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict. Brown has not practiced all week while following the NFL’s concussion protocol. The four-time Pro Bowler tied for the league lead with 136 receptions and was second in yards receiving with 1,834 this season.

Brown had made 55 consecutive starts for Pittsburgh.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger remains questionable for the showdown with the Broncos. Roethlisberger is dealing with a sprained right shoulder. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The team hopes he can throw during Friday’s workout.