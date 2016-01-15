Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown out due to concussion

By Published:
FILE - In this file photo from Dec. 6, 2015, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (21) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh. The Steelers at 8-5 need to keep winning to keep a playoff hope alive while a win for the Broncos could clinch them a division championship and a home game in the playoffs. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich, File)
FILE - In this file photo from Dec. 6, 2015, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (21) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh. The Steelers at 8-5 need to keep winning to keep a playoff hope alive while a win for the Broncos could clinch them a division championship and a home game in the playoffs. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown from Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff game against Denver while he recovers from a concussion.

Brown left last weekend’s wild-card win over Cincinnati after taking a shot to the head from Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict. Brown has not practiced all week while following the NFL’s concussion protocol. The four-time Pro Bowler tied for the league lead with 136 receptions and was second in yards receiving with 1,834 this season.

Brown had made 55 consecutive starts for Pittsburgh.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger remains questionable for the showdown with the Broncos. Roethlisberger is dealing with a sprained right shoulder. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The team hopes he can throw during Friday’s workout.

1 thought on "Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown out due to concussion

