White connects on six 3’s; Ridge rolls

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge ran away from Jackson-Milton early as they jumped out to a 53-18 halftime lead enroute to a 97-30 win.

The Rams saw six players finish in double figures led by Mac White, who scored 26 and had 6 three-point baskets. Christian Dirando (18), Zane Rummell (13), Albert Alli (11), Jordan Zupko (10), and Riko Rodriguez (10) all scored ten points or more.

Ridge (8-3) rebounded from a three-point loss at Lowellville (64-61) on Tuesday. The Rams have won four of their last five games.

The Blue Jays fall to 0-13 and have allowed their opponents to score 80 points or more in four of their last five contests. Clayton Maskarinec led the way for Jackson-Milton with 10 points. Noah Laster tallied 9.

Next up for Jackson-Milton is a home date with Mathews tomorrow. The Rams will also be in action on Saturday when they travel to Southington to take on the Wildcats.

