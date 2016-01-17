Storm Team 27: Snow returns into Sunday afternoon

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely. Blustery. Up to 1″ of accumulation. (80%)

High: 28°

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Snow chances will increase into Sunday afternoon. Scattered snow showers will continue through the day.Afternoon highs wills stay below freezing into the upper 20s. Most areas can expect up to 1″ of accumulation through the day on Sunday.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING INTO

Lake-effect snow showers will continue Sunday night into early Monday morning. An additional 2 to 4 inches is possible into the snowbelt. The rest of the Valley could see up to 1″ of accumulation. Overnight temperatures will fall to the single digits with wind chills below zero to start the day, Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will stay cold into next week with a few snow chances.

FORECAST:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely.Blustery. Up to 1″ of accumulation. (80%)

High: 28°

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely mainly in the snowbelt. Up to 1″ of accumulation. (2″-4″ of additional accumulation possible in the snowbelt.) (70%)

Low: 8°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 14°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance snow showers. (30%)

High: 17° Low: 7°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers or flurries. (20%)

High: 23° Low: 10°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 29° Low: 13°

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 29° Low: 16°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 30° Low: 21°

Youngstown, Ohio Hourly Forecast 33 ° F 31 ° F 29 ° F 28 ° F 27 ° F 25 ° F 24 ° F 23 ° F 22 ° F 22 ° F 21 ° F 20 ° F 21 ° F 23 ° F 26 ° F 29 ° F 32 ° F 35 ° F 37 ° F 40 ° F 41 ° F 41 ° F 41 ° F 39 ° F 36 ° F 34 ° F 34 ° F 33 ° F 32 ° F 31 ° F 31 ° F 30 ° F 30 ° F 29 ° F 29 ° F 29 ° F 30 ° F 33 ° F 36 ° F 39 ° F 42 ° F 44 ° F 46 ° F 48 ° F 48 ° F

Youngstown, Ohio Extended Forecast