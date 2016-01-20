Watch full game replay: Farrell vs. Kennedy Catholic

High School Basketball Game of the Week - January 19, 2016.

By Published: Updated:
Kennedy Catholic held off Farrell 79-76 in overtime Tuesday, January 19, 2016 in an area high school basketball game played in Hermitage, PA.


HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic held off Farrell 79-76 in overtime Tuesday night in a special presentation of the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV.

Sagaba Konate piled up 24 points, 20 rebounds, 8 blocks, and 4 assists in the win for the Golden Eagles.

The game went to O-T when Farrell’s Terrance Holloway was fouled on a 3-point attempt with .4 seconds remaining in regulation. He made 2-3 free-throws sending the game to the extra session, where K-C held on for the win.

Jason Austin finished with 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists for the Golden Eagles. Drew Magestro added 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists. Channing Phillips finished with 13 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds.

Farrell was led by Malik Miller who scored a team-high 21 points with 11 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Kyi Wright and Terrance Holloway scored 15 apiece, while Leon Lewis chipped in with 13.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s