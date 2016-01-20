Watch full game replay: Farrell vs. Kennedy Catholic



HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic held off Farrell 79-76 in overtime Tuesday night in a special presentation of the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV.

Sagaba Konate piled up 24 points, 20 rebounds, 8 blocks, and 4 assists in the win for the Golden Eagles.

The game went to O-T when Farrell’s Terrance Holloway was fouled on a 3-point attempt with .4 seconds remaining in regulation. He made 2-3 free-throws sending the game to the extra session, where K-C held on for the win.

Jason Austin finished with 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists for the Golden Eagles. Drew Magestro added 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists. Channing Phillips finished with 13 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds.

Farrell was led by Malik Miller who scored a team-high 21 points with 11 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Kyi Wright and Terrance Holloway scored 15 apiece, while Leon Lewis chipped in with 13.

