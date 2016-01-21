Man indicted in connection with Warren assault

Related Coverage Man charged with reported assault and robbery in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kevin Streeter has been indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury on charges that he assaulted a Girard man, who was sent to the hospital with a brain injury.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Streeter in October. Police said Streeter robbed and assaulted a man near the Christy House on Main Avenue NW.

The alleged victim told police he didn’t remember the assault, but he said his attacker made off with his money, phone and prescription pills after striking him in the head with an object.

Streeter faces aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges. He remains in Trumbull County Jail, awaiting a court appearance.