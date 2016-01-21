Youngstown Police search for robbers who used fire extinguisher

Youngstown Police are looking for several men who robbed K&P Family Sportswear using a fire extinguisher to conceal their identities.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police are looking for several men who robbed a store on the city’s east side using a fire extinguisher.

Police said five men wore ski masks and went into the K&P Family Sportswear store in the Garland Plaza on McGuffey Road, spraying a fog-type extinguisher to conceal their identities.

One of the thieves reportedly made off with 15 pairs of Robin’s brand blue jeans, which the owner said are worth several thousand dollars.

Police said the robbers left the fire extinguisher behind at the store. That was taken as evidence, and police will be reviewing a security camera for footage of the incident, according to a Youngstown Police report.

So far, no one was been arrested in relation to the robbery.

