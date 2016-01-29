Storm Team 27: A warmer weekend

Tonight: Partly Cloudy.

Low: 19°

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Quiet weather to get your weekend started. Temperatures will drop into the upper teens Saturday morning with afternoon highs building into the middle 40’s. Look for partly sunny skies.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING INTO

Mild temperatures expected into Sunday with a few more clouds. Highs will build toward 50°. The risk for a shower will return late Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The warm air will stick aorund through the middle of the week. The risk for more rain will push back in late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. A few thunderstorms will be possible. Turning colder late week with a return to snow showers.

FORECAST:

Saturday: Partly Sunny.

High: 46°

Saturday night: Partly cloudy.

Low: 35°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. Especially late day. (30%)

High: 50°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers early. (40%)

High: 45° Low: 39°

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. Scattered rain showers. Especially afternoon into Tuesday night. (40%)

High: 50° Low: 30°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Chance for thunderstorms early. (70%)

High: 47° Falling Temperatures Low: 45°

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 28° Low: 22°

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers or flurries. (30%)

High: 27° Low: 17°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers or flurries. (30%)

High: 25° Low: 14°

