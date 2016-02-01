Investigation into Hermitage murder-suicide attempt continues

Relatives say the victim was planning to leave her husband

Police believe a man in Hermitage shot and killed his wife, then shot himself.


HERMITAGE, Pa. (AP) – Hermitage Police are investigating a deadly shooting between a husband and wife.

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati says 44-year-old Cheryl Tremmel died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police were called to the couple’s home on Sample Road Friday where police say Edward Tremmel, 51, of Hermitage shot his wife and then turned the gun himself, suffering a gunshot wound to the face. He is in critical condition at Saint Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Police charged Tremmel with criminal homicide.

The coroner says the couple’s two daughters have been placed in the care of relatives.

Police haven’t discussed a motive, but relatives say Cheryl Tremmel had been planning to leave her husband. Chief Brian Blair said they haven’t made any recent calls to the house before Friday.

A neighbor told WKBN 27 First News that Cheryl Tremmel was a good mother and always watched out for her children. She said Edward Tremmel struck her as shy.

Blair said investigators weren’t able to speak with Edward Tremmel, but said the incident was a domestic situation.

