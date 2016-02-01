Leetonia High School grad gets class ring back after 31 years

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Leetonia High School graduate Bill Jackson recently had his class ring returned to him after losing it 31 years ago.

According to the Morning Journal, the ring was found on an Army training base in Germany 31 years ago by a Florida man, whose grandson later found it in the man’s closet.

Jackson got a call from a woman in Florida this past Christmas who said her grandson was cleaning out her husband’s closet and found the ring. She said it had the Leetonia logo on it, a band emblem and Jackson’s name engraved inside.

A Google search showed only one Leetonia in the states and a phone call to the school connected her with Jackson. The woman mailed it to Jackson one week later.

Jackson said his father told him to engrave his name inside the ring in case he lost, but little did he know just how well it would work.