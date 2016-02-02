Naloxone saves babies brought unconscious to Warren hospital



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are expected to reveal more on Wednesday about the circumstances that brought two unconscious babies to a Warren hospital Tuesday.

A woman and her mother brought the woman’s two children to Trumbull Memorial Hospital just before noon.

Both children, one nine months old and the other 21 months, were resuscitated.

Tim Schaffner, executive director of Trumbull County Children Services, confirmed that the hospital staff used the drug naloxone to revive the children. Naloxone is used as an agent to reverse the effects heroin and other opioid overdoses.

Investigators are not releasing details about how the children got into a state where they needed to be revived.

“We’re thankful almost every day, actually, that Narcan’s now in the arsenal that we can save lives,” Schaffner said.

Both children are now at the Akron Children’s Hospital main campus in Akron.

Warren police and the Warren City Fire Department went to a home on Randolph Street N.W. in connection with the children’s condition. After investigators got the consent to search the house, they walked through the home looking for clues as to what may have happened to the children.

Detectives are not releasing details about what they uncovered, but Trumbull County Children Services has been brought in on the case.

Both children were treated and are set to be released from the hospital some time Wednesday. Schaffner said that the children will eventually go to a temporary foster home, but police temporarily took them from their parents based on a seldom-used law.

“The police can invoke emergency temporary custody for us if there is serious suspicion of abuse or neglect and there’s not an obvious safe family member to place a child with,” Schaffner said.