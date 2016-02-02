Ribbon cut on Canfield Hot Head Burritos



CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield area just got a little spicier. The newest Hot Head Burritos held a ribbon cutting Tuesday at its newest location on Route 224.

The latest addition to the Canfield area is noticeably different from other Hot Head locations in the area. It is the first with a new design concept and larger menu.

The new store offers burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas and much more. Smaller portions and healthier options are also available.

“You could literally come in here every day and eat something different. We have multiple meats. We have a new Barbacoa, and we spicy steak and chicken,” said co-owner Rick Mills.