Man indicted on charges that he beat Youngstown woman with hammer

Timothy Leshon Smith was arrested in December in connection to the home invasion on the city's east side

Timothy Smith wanted for home invasion on Bott Street, Youngstown Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man police say forced his way into a relative’s home and assaulted a woman with a hammer has been indicted on aggravated burglary, kidnapping and felonious assault charges.

Timothy Leshon Smith was arrested in December in connection to the home invasion on the city’s east side. Police said Smith left the home after young children there called for help.

He was arrested at a bus station two days after the reported assault, which sent the woman to the hospital with severe injuries.

