No local closures planned for Michaels, Pat Catan’s

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN told you Wednesday about how Michaels has acquired Lamrite West, which operates Pat Catan’s craft stores.

Thursday, we have more information about what it all means to locations here in the Valley.

First News contacted Michaels corporate headquarters this morning to see what is going to happen to our local stores.

A representative there said nothing will change. There are no store closures planned, and the representative said the acquisition will create more opportunities for employees of both Pat Catan’s and Michaels.

Lamrite operates 31 Pat Catan’s stores, including locations in Austintown, Boardman, Warren and Hermitage.

Michaels has stores in Boardman and Niles.

The $150 million sale was announced earlier this week.