Ohio EPA: 11 more Sebring water tests show elevated lead levels

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency received another round of test results from Sebring homeowners who asked to have their tap water tested.

According to the Ohio EPA, 169 of the 180 samples tested were below the federal allowable limit for lead. Combined with earlier tests, 588 of 619 samples have been below the federal allowable limits.

The Ohio EPA says it continues to work with the village of Sebring and the U.S. EPA to fine tune the water chemistry to minimize lead from leaching into the water from piping of certain homeowners. Recent test results confirm that the village’s water plant is lead free.

The village will continue to provide bottled water or filtration systems to homes where results are over the federal allowable limits. Those residents can also receive free health screening.