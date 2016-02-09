Mahoning County to vote on senior services levy

The levy will generate $4 million and cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $36 per year.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Next month, voters in Mahoning County will be asked to approve a 1-mill senior services levy.

The levy will generate $4 million and cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $36 per year.

On Tuesday, a public forum was held to inform voters of the levy. Organizers say this additional levy is needed, because there has been a significant reduction in both federal and state dollars and an increasing population of people above the age of 60 in the county.

“About 27 percent of the population is over the age of 60. In 2020, projections are putting it out to 31 percent, and by 2030, you’re looking at 34 percent of the total population over the age of 60 in the county,” said Joseph Rossi, CEO of the Area Agency on Aging.

Rossi says currently, there are about 850 seniors on waiting lists for critical services, such as personal care. If the levy fails, the agency will continue to provide the same level of services, pending any additional cuts on the state and federal level.

