Local home sales hot in mild winter



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The only thing warmer than this winter are local home sales. Nearly every measurable statistic has improved over the last year.

“It is robust,” said Sue Filipovich, president of the Youngstown Columbiana Association of REALTORS.

That means you are likely to see more “Sold” signs across the Mahoning Valley.

This year started off strong, with home sales up 12 percent in Mahoning, Columbiana and Trumbull counties. The translation is $5 million more for those sales compared to a year ago.

“There’s hotter areas than others, but across the board, everything is selling pretty well,” said Christina Cook, a Howard Hanna real estate agent.

Sales aren’t slowing down for winter.

Evelyn Ortenzio is moving into her new home and was glad to get a deal done. She said she noticed that the real estate market seems to be thriving.

“Things were going fast, because every time we looked at something, it was gone,” said Ortenzio. “We didn’t have a problem looking for something; it just had to be in our price range.”

The hot price range is between $90,000 and $150,000. There are 668 of homes on the market in that price range in the tri-county area.

In those counties, 1,399 homes sold in that price range.

“We don’t have enough investors of homes that are ready to go, ready to move into,” said Filipovich. “That’s what buyers are looking for. That’s a nice solid price range.”

Gas prices are down, rental rates keep going up and mortgage rates are low. Those factors are playing into the hot housing market. The more selection for buyers to see, the better.

“If you’ve got the house that’s in good condition, that’s priced right in a good location, there’s buyers out there that are ready to buy,” said Filipovich.

There are people catching on. Currently, there are 3,900 homes listed with a market value of $500 million. There were only 3,000 of those homes for sale a year ago.

“I’ve never been busier, so people are definitely looking,” said Cook. “It’s a great time to list, because the homes that are listed for a good price are flying off the shelf.”

The median price of homes sold around the tri-county area has risen $18,000 in the past year.

For those looking to buy, a First Time Homebuyer Program will be held Friday, March 11 at the Elton Beard Cabin at the Boardman Park, located at 375 Boardman-Poland Rd.

The program will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and includes a free catered lunch, prizes and giveaways.

The program is sponsored by Seven Seventeen Credit Union and presented by mortgage loan originators Lexanne Annis, Aaron Frank, Kerry Hollender and Windell Lockett.

To register, call 330-788-7026.