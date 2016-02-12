Police: No more danger after 2 teens shot at Arizona school

A Glendale officer didn't say who fired the shots, but said there is no active shooter situation as of noon EST.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Police say two teens have been shot at a high school in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, but there is no more danger to the rest of the campus.

Police now say the deaths of two 15-year-old female students at a high school in a Phoenix suburb is a murder-suicide.

Glendale Police Officer Tracey Breeden say a suicide note was located at the scene of Friday morning’s shooting at Independence High School.

She says both victims were shot once and a weapon was found near the bodies, which were located near the school’s cafeteria area under a covered patio.

Breeden says the teens have been positively identified, but their names aren’t being released by police because they are juveniles.

The district website says the school has more than 2,000 students and was founded in 1977.

