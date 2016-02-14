Election March 2016: Noralynn Palermo

Name: Noralynn Palermo

City of Residence: Youngstown

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Mahoning County Recorder

Facebook: Noralynn Palermo

Why should you be elected

I should be re-elected because of my overall knowledge and experience in the Recorders Office. As the Keeper of Records of Mahoning County for the past 81/2 years I am dedicated to the maintenance of all verified documents in the Mahoning County Recorder’s Office.

Top three priorities

1) Scan all Plat Records. Continue to Scan all Bound Deed Volumes.

2) Begin E-Filing of certain documents.

3) Continue to serve the taxpayers of Mahoning County with the valued attention I now provide.

Biography

Mahoning County Recorder (2007-Present)

Ursuline High School 1971

Husband- Joseph Palermo

Son- Marc Palermo

Son- Carey Palermo