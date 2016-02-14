Election March 2016: Noralynn Palermo

Name: Noralynn Palermo
City of Residence: Youngstown
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Office Desired: Mahoning County Recorder
Facebook: Noralynn Palermo
Why should you be elected
I should be re-elected because of my overall knowledge and experience in the Recorders Office. As the Keeper of Records of Mahoning County for the past 81/2 years I am dedicated to the maintenance of all verified documents in the Mahoning County Recorder’s Office.
Top three priorities
1) Scan all Plat Records. Continue to Scan all Bound Deed Volumes.
2) Begin E-Filing of certain documents.
3) Continue to serve the taxpayers of Mahoning County with the valued attention I now provide.
Biography
Mahoning County Recorder (2007-Present)
Ursuline High School 1971
Husband- Joseph Palermo
Son- Marc Palermo
Son- Carey Palermo