SUV crashes into downtown Youngstown bridge

The Spring Common Bridge is part of downtown Youngstown

By Published: Updated:
youngstown ohio traffic crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s city engineer is making sure the Spring Common bridge is safe for traffic Monday morning after an SUV crashed into it overnight.

The crash sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries. The Spring Common bridge is part of Mahoning Avenue in downtown Youngstown.

The crash trapped one passenger, who had to be pulled out of the wreck by police, firefighters, and paramedics.

Traffic investigators said the SUV was probably speeding when the driver lost control and crashed on the bridge. Temperatures in the teens made the roads slick, and investigators said that may have also been a factor.

WKBN will let you know what the city engineer says about the bridge’s condition as soon as he makes the call.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s