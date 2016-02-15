SUV crashes into downtown Youngstown bridge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s city engineer is making sure the Spring Common bridge is safe for traffic Monday morning after an SUV crashed into it overnight.

The crash sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries. The Spring Common bridge is part of Mahoning Avenue in downtown Youngstown.

The crash trapped one passenger, who had to be pulled out of the wreck by police, firefighters, and paramedics.

Traffic investigators said the SUV was probably speeding when the driver lost control and crashed on the bridge. Temperatures in the teens made the roads slick, and investigators said that may have also been a factor.

WKBN will let you know what the city engineer says about the bridge’s condition as soon as he makes the call.