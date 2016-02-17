Man indicted on charges related to Girard pizza parlor crash

Related Coverage Cleanup underway after driver crashes into Girard pizza shop

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who crashed into Melfi and Santangelo’s Pizza Parlor in Girard in December has been indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury on drug and weapons charges.

Keith Lamont Adams, Jr., 19, has been charged with failure to comply with an order of a police officer, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine.

Police said Adams, who had a warrant for his arrest, led Weathersfield Township Police on a high-speed chase before crashing into the restaurant. The force of the crash left a large hole, which had to be patched up.