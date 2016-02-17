Man indicted on charges related to Girard pizza parlor crash

Keith Lamont Adams, Jr., 19, has been charged with failure to comply with an order of a police officer, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine

By Published:
Keith Adams was arrested after crashing into a Girard business over the weekend.
Keith Adams was arrested after crashing into a Girard business.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who crashed into Melfi and Santangelo’s Pizza Parlor in Girard in December has been indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury on drug and weapons charges.

Keith Lamont Adams, Jr., 19, has been charged with failure to comply with an order of a police officer, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine.

Police said Adams, who had a warrant for his arrest, led Weathersfield Township Police on a high-speed chase before crashing into the restaurant. The force of the crash left a large hole, which had to be patched up.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s