D10 Boys’ Tourney; Kennedy Catholic plays tonight

2016 District 10 Boys Basketball Tournament

Class A

Quarterfinal on February 18

Youngsville (8-13) vs. Farrell (17-5) at Sharon High School at 6 pm

Commodore Perry (9-12) vs. First Christian (11-11) at Meadville High School at 6 pm

VisionQuest (8-12) vs. Kennedy Catholic (20-2) at Sharon High School at 7:30 pm

Rocky Grove (15-7) vs. Cochranton (10-12) at Meadville High School at 7:30 pm

Semifinal on February 23

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Class AA

Quarterfinal on February 19

Fairview (15-8) vs. Cambridge Springs (19-4) at Meadville High School at 6 pm

Eisenhower (14-9) vs. Northwestern (17-5) at Meadville High School at 7:30 pm

Saegertown (16-7) vs. Greenville (18-5) at Slippery Rock University at 6 pm

Wilmington (12-11) vs. West Middlesex (16-7) at Slippery Rock University at 7:30 pm

Semifinal on February 23

Game 1 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Class AAA

Quarterfinal on February 19

Sharon (12-11) vs. Meadville (19-3) at Edinboro University at 7 pm

Cathedral Prep (15-8) vs. General McLane (18-5) at Edinboro University at 8:30 pm

Grove City (17-6) vs. Strong Vincent (15-7) at Villa Prep Event Center at 6 pm

Franklin (19-4) vs. Girard (20-3) at Villa Prep Event Center at 7:30 pm

Semifinal on February 23

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner