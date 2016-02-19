Another successful year for Mad About the Arts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 21st annual Mad About the Arts event was held at the McDonough Museum of Art on Friday.

The annual event raises money for the museum as well as Youngstown State University’s radio station, WYSU.

Entertainment included the YSU Jazz Ensemble.

There were at least 400 people in attendance, including YSU President Jim Tressel was among the attendees.

Organizers say the event is as much of a party as it is a fundraiser.

“I can’t think of another benefit that has gone on for 21 years and been this successful,” said McDonough Museum Director Leslie Brothers.

They expect the event to raise about $40,000.

