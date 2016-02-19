Judge agrees to drop 28 charges in Oakhill corruption case



CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cuyahoga County judge agreed Friday to drop 28 of 73 charges in the Oakhill Renaissance corruption case.

Judge Janet Burnside agreed with the prosecution to drop the charges to streamline and condense the case. The defense did not object to the ruling.

In another matter in court Friday, Youngstown attorney Martin Yavorcik, who is a defendant in the case, is now representing himself.

On Friday, the judge and lawyers talked in private discussions in the judge’s chambers for three hours. It is unknown what was discussed.

Friday marked the second-to-last pretrial before the case begins February 29. The last pretrial is slated for Friday, Feb. 26.

Youngstown Mayor John McNally, former Mahoning County Auditor Mike Sciortino, and attorney Martin Yavorcik are defendants in this case.

The case centers around charges that those three men used their political influence to keep the county from moving the local Department of Job and Family Services to the Oakhill Renaissance Center. The department did eventually move to Oakhill, despite opposition, but McNally, Sciortino and Yavorcik have said they opposed the move because they thought it was a bad deal, not because they stood to gain from doing so.