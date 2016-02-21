Police: 3 suspects in university student’s stabbing ID’d

KUTZTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say they have identified three suspects in a stabbing that sent an eastern Pennsylvania university student to the hospital.

Police in Berks County say the 22-year-old man was stabbed at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday several blocks away from Kutztown University. He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in serious condition.

Kutztown police said Sunday that all three suspects had been identified and “are being questioned.” Their names have not been released.

Police earlier released photos taken after the altercation that show two men fleeing the scene. Investigators said people who called in to give information helped them identify the suspects, and they are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the assault to contact borough police.

